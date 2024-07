Cate is hoping someone’s seen her car, stolen from Upper Fauntleroy:

We had our car stolen from our driveway sometime between 4 pm yesterday to 9 am today. It’s a 1999 Land Cruiser. We live (in the 8400 block of) 42nd Ave SW. We reported it to the police already. 436WJC.

We’ll add the police-report number when we get it.