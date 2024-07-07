WEEK AHEAD: Fairmount Avenue to close as Admiral Way Bridge earthquake-safety work begins

(WSB photo, last Monday)

One more reminder – SDOT is about to start work on the Admiral Way Bridge earthquake-safety project. Crews will start that work under the bridge, in Fairmount Ravine, so Fairmount Avenue will be closed to all traffic beneath the bridge for the duration of the project – expected to be about eight months. As we reported last week, here’s roughly where the road will be blocked:

As explained by project spokesperson Dr. Matthew Howard, “There will be barricades at the bottom of the hill at SW Prince, at the top at SW Forest, and then another set farther down at the actual work area, with fencing. There will be no thru traffic as the work will be taking place on the bridge structure with cranes and equipment blocking the road.” Later in the summer – not likely before August – the top of the bridge (which is really two bridges) will see lane closures, plus two weekend-long full closures. If you have any questions about the project, comment below or email us – we’ll be talking with Dr. Howard tomorrow morning for more details.