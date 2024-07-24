UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Fauntleroy

3:43 AM: Seattle Fire has sent a water-rescue response by land and sea off the 9200 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, south of the ferry dock [map], and a search is under way. Police are assisting. Updates to come.

3:52 AM: SFD says this started after “a caller heard splashing and someone yell for help.” Neither the caller, nor the personnel on scene so far (including rescue swimmers and boat crews), has seen anyone in distress, though.

3:59 AM: According to dispatch, the U.S. Coast Guard is sending a helicopter to help look.

4:03 AM: The incident commander has told responders that since it’s been more than half an hour since the original report (the dispatch was at 3:21 am), they’re switching to “recovery mode,” so divers and rescue swimmers are ceasing their active searching in the water.

4:11 AM: With no sign of anyone in the water, responders are wrapping up the search and apparently canceling the request for USCG help too. A boat crew did find some clothing on a “small swim dock,” though, but nothing to indicate it was placed there recently.