TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 23.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunshine is expected to return today, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:36 am, while sunset will be at 8:54 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX

Metro Flex – Second day for this on-demand service in Delridge, starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works.

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be back. Check that link before you sail.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress; here are more specifics. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Minus the ones that are still down – SDOT says the recent East Marginal fire is to blame for most)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

South Park Bridge:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!