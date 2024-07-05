TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Post-holiday Friday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, July 5. Not an official four-day holiday weekend, but we’re guessing it will feel a lot like one anyway.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The heat-advisory alert takes effect at noon; today’s forecast is for sunshine, high in the mid-80s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:18 am, while sunset will be at 9:09 pm.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project starts Monday; here are more specifics. (Got questions? We’re talking with a project-team member Monday.)

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Back to regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Back to regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. It’s Friday, so there are later sailings tonight.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, but now with the unscheduled “bonus boat” on weekdays when available; check WSF alerts for last-minute changes and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!