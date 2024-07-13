SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Farmers’ Market moves one block north

We’ve mentioned this in West Seattle Summer Fest coverage already but wanted to spotlight it one more time: The West Seattle Farmers’ Market will be one block north of its usual place tomorrow (Sunday, July 14) because of the festival. The main stage and beer garden will be broken down after tonight’s festivities, and that block – California north of Oregon – is where you’ll find Farmers’ Market vendors tomorrow. Same hours – 10 am to 2 pm – while the festival continues concurrently (and then until 5 pm) on California between Oregon and Edmunds and on Alaska between 42nd and 44th. The market will return to its usual place next weekend (on July 21).