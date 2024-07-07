SUMMER FEST PREVIEW: Reminder that you’ll find the West Seattle Farmers’ Market in a different spot next week

That sign at the north end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market has extra meaning this week – next week, because of West Seattle Summer Fest, the market will be on California Avenue SW north of SW Oregon instead of south. Most if not all of your favorite farmers and other vendors will still be participating, and the hours are the same – 10 am to 2 pm Sunday (July 14) – but the market moves on that one Sunday each year so that festival vendors can continue in their Friday-Sunday spots. (The block north of Oregon is home to the main stage and beer garden on Friday and Saturday – see the music lineup here.) Now that Summer Fest week has arrived, we’ll have daily updates leading up to Summer Fest Eve on Thursday and the festival’s start on Friday (following recent previews of the reusable servingware and the Kids’ Zone additions) – see you there!