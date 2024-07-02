PREVIEW: New kid stuff at West Seattle Summer Fest 2024 – foamy fun and games!

West Seattle’s biggest party of the year is just a week and a half away: West Seattle Summer Fest, Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, in the heart of The Junction. We’ve already previewed one brand-new festival feature – food and drink vendors will be serving you reusably! Tonight, more of what’ll be new at this year’s Summer Fest – extra fun at the festival Kids’ Zone. Lots of it will be free. That includes a “foam party,” a special area with big foam machines enabling everybody to get bubbly (and misting to get those bubbles off if need be). Speaking of bubbles, the legendary Bubbleman will be performing at Summer Fest, on Saturday. That’s also the day that Gary “The Balloon Guy” will be making balloon creations. Little ones also will be able to romp for free in a fenced area with grass and large toys, guided by volunteers from local schools. For slightly older kids, West Seattle Arcade will bring some free games to Summer Fest, including pinball and Dance Dance Revolution. And there’s science/tech fun too – robotics on Friday and Saturday, hands-on engineering with Pacific Science Center on Sunday. Sports get spotlighted too – soccer, basketball, and volleyball in particular, with Kid Zone sponsors Junction FC and West Seattle Reign. Then there’s the perennially popular question we always get in the Summer Fest Info Booth: “Where’s the face painter?” Two vendors will be offering face painting throughout the festival on The Junction’s midblock raised crosswalks. And last but by no means least, the inflatables – five will be available, including an obstacle course and slide; you can even buy your $20 day pass in advance online (you can do that here), with an option for a $40 day pass/festival T-shirt package), or pay $5 for each individual inflatable use at the festival. More previews to come – and we’ll see you at Summer Fest!