Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Eagle and crab on Alki, photographed over the weekend by James Tilley)

Today’s highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of locations and times.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open today noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

ART SALON: 4-6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):

This is a monthly gathering of artistic, creative people interested in drawing, painting, printing, journaling, collaging and other creative pursuits. The purpose of this gathering is to provide encouragement and community. Creative people at all stages of development, both casual and professional, are welcome but this gathering is especially for beginners, people who are self-taught, and/or those who simply enjoy making art and think a monthly social gathering will help them make time each month for art! Together, let’s create a safe space for people of all abilities and interests to make art in the company of other creative people. This event is free! Bring your own supplies. Water based mediums only please.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome at free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community hosts meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!