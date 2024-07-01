Here’s how local kids can get free summer meals starting today

The city’s Summer Meals Program opens today at 70 sites citywide. Kids and teens ages 1 through 1 can get “free, healthy breakfasts, lunches, and snacks,” according to the announcement, which adds, “Each participant can receive up to two meals or one meal and one snack per day, to be eaten onsite.” The program will operate through August 23, and this page has multiple ways to find the site closest to you and the hours it’s open – West Seattle sites on the list include High Point Commons Park, High Point Community Center, Highland Park Playground, Roxhill Park Playground, and Salish Landing. If you have questions, email SFSP@seattle.gov.