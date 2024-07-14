West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 3

July 14, 2024 10:20 am
|      3 COMMENTS
10:20 AM: West Seattle Summer Fest‘s third and final day is on! Managing a festival involves a lot of tasks large and small – above, that’s Stacie Woods, event director for the West Seattle Junction Association (which presents Summer Fest) writing the stage lineup on a chalkboard out front of the Info Booth. We’re on the north side, WSJA volunteers with merch are on the west side, and SPD crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite is back with free steering-wheel locks (32 of them, while they last – they’re going fast!) and other swag until 1 pm.

If you don’t get to the festival today, you can email Jennifer to get one at the precinct. … If you’ve missed previous mentions, the Farmers’ Market is NORTH OF SW OREGON today, since there’s no main-stage music today, just the West Side Stage (in Junction Plaza Park) plus buskers – the band Better As Brass will be starting soon on the east side of California just north of Alaska. More coverage to come – the festival is on until 5 pm today!

11:11 AM: One more reminder – Farmers’ Market vendors are north of Oregon today – one block north of their usual spot. We just strolled through and saw all the usual favorites. Also along the way, the north face painter (there’s also one on the south block, both midblock) – busy!

Bringing your pup to the festival? They can cool off in the mini-pools outside Next to Nature on the west side of California a bit north of Alaska:

11:35 AM: Better As Brass is taking a break (after their last set included street-band versions of Britney Spears‘s “Toxic” and The Eurhythmics‘ “Sweet Dreams”) but will resume playing soon! We recorded a bit of their opening set:

  • anonyme July 14, 2024 (11:32 am)
    Went to the information booth to get bus reroute information, which they didn’t have.  OK. But the WSB table was right next door, and they had the information on their fingertips.  Shoulda just gone to you guys first, you know everything!  Thanks.

    • WSB July 14, 2024 (11:54 am)
      Sorry! We usually tell the Junction volunteers (who are next to us) to just point to us for the bus info because I have the laptop up and running and I can look it up.

  • Walkerws July 14, 2024 (11:34 am)
    After many years, I’m finally resigned to admitting that other than the music (and to a lesser extent some of the local business sidewalk sales), WS Summerfest is really disappointing. Random booths of junk for sale with no relation to the Weat Seattle community, food vendors that make generic festival food that isn’t as good as what you can get for the same price from the restaurants around the junction, and a mediocre “kid zone”. The music is great though. Maybe they should scale back the crummy parts, make it more about local food and business, and focus on the music. 

