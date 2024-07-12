YOU CAN HELP: Get your West Seattle Food Bank raffle ticket(s) at Summer Fest

The start of West Seattle Summer Fest today also brings the start of the West Seattle Food Bank‘s famous annual raffle – here’s the announcement explaining how to get your ticket(s)!

We are thrilled to announce the start of our Summer Raffle ticket sales! This year, we have an exciting lineup of prizes and a fantastic way for everyone to be a winner while supporting our community.

A total of 500 tickets are up for grabs, each priced at just $10. Everyone’s a winner! Each ticket stub entitles the holder to a one-time 10% discount at each of the five participating restaurants: Phoenecia, West Seattle Grounds, T2 Wine Cellers, Seattle Sorbets, and Soprano’s Antico.

The grand draw will take place on July 31st, with the first prize being a $150 gift card for West Seattle Junction. The second prize is a $100 gift card to Hotwire Coffee, and the third prize is a $50 gift card to Sound and Fog. Winners will be notified by phone.

Tickets can be purchased at WSFB’s Summer Fest booth, Float Dodger 5K booth, or by visiting the food bank on weekdays between 9 am and 3 pm. All proceeds from the raffle will be directly utilized to support our mission of keeping our neighbors fed and housed. We look forward to your participation in this exciting event!