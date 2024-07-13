West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

80℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, evening updates

July 13, 2024 5:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

(QUICK LINKS: Music lineupsfood/drink infomerchant/vendor infoKids Zone infobus reroutes … our first Day 2 reportour Day 1 coverage)

Night 2 of West Seattle Summer Fest has begun! Vendors are open until at least 8; music continues until 11 on the main stage (California north of Oregon), until 7 on the West Side Stage north of the food zone (42nd/Alaska) – lineups are here. If you’re looking for dinner, the food vendors are listed here, most on SW Alaska east of California – you’ll also want to stroll the rest of the festival grounds, as some year-round restaurants and bars have temporary sidewalk cafés and/or special vending booths out front.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, evening updates"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.