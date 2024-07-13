West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

69℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 2!

July 13, 2024 11:11 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

(QUICK LINKS: Music lineupsfood/drink infomerchant/vendor infoKids Zone infobus reroutes …and ICYMI, our Day 1 coverage)

That is the answer to this morning’s most popular question at the West Seattle Summer Fest Info Booth so far – “where’s the foam party?” It’s part of the Kids’ Zone, in the lot behind KeyBank (and yes, there’s also an area where kids can rinse off the foam before proceeding with the rest of the festival fun). It’s one of this year’s new features. Here’s the festival map:

The main stage on California north of Oregon has just started today’s music schedule:

Lots of coverage to come!

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 2!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.