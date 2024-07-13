HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 2!

(QUICK LINKS: Music lineups … food/drink info … merchant/vendor info … Kids Zone info … bus reroutes …and ICYMI, our Day 1 coverage)

That is the answer to this morning’s most popular question at the West Seattle Summer Fest Info Booth so far – “where’s the foam party?” It’s part of the Kids’ Zone, in the lot behind KeyBank (and yes, there’s also an area where kids can rinse off the foam before proceeding with the rest of the festival fun). It’s one of this year’s new features. Here’s the festival map:

The main stage on California north of Oregon has just started today’s music schedule:

Lots of coverage to come!