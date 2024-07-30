FOLLOWUP: Artist repairs vandalized West Seattle Junction ‘Old Mud Hole’ mural

That’s the mural “Old Mud Hole” – now repaired, weeks after a tagger used red paint to vandalize it. When we reported on the damage last week, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay was still working to figure out how to restore it, since the WSJA’s graffiti team said they couldn’t do it without destroying the underlying mural. Then on Monday, a reader texted us a photo of someone at work on the mural:

And this morning, we found the tagging gone. It reminded us of what happened seven years ago, when another Junction mural was vandalized by tagging, and a mystery artist appeared to clean it up. Mackay tells us this is the same artist: “We talked last night and she got on it. Her name is Tess Morgan. She is a trained artist and has worked on other WS murals.” (Our archives show this one in 2012.)