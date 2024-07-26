Restoration dilemma after West Seattle Junction mural vandalized again

(Cropped photo – the red-paint tagging extends the full length and to the bottom edge)

If you’ve been to the West Seattle Junction parking lot behind the KeyBank block in the past few weeks, you might have noticed the extensive tagging vandalism on the mural along the south side of the lot, “The Old Mud Hole.” Thanks to Doug for the photos – including this one showing the plaque with the mural’s history:

This is at least the second time in five years that vandals have damaged this mural – here’s one of our 2019 reports – and this time, restoration poses a dilemma. Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association tells WSB, “Our graffiti team attempted to clean the mural but it’s not possible without destroying it.” So for starters, she’s trying to reach its artist, Mike Svob (who is in British Columbia). This mural is one of 11, mostly in The Junction, created and installed more than 30 years ago as part of a civic enhancement/beautification project. Some were restored through an endowment from the late Adah Rhodes Cruzen, widow of Earl Cruzen, who had spearheaded that original project. WSJA’s Mackay tells us there is some money available to restore this mural – depending on what the cost turns out to be.