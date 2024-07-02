Five things the West Seattle Food Bank needs most right now – not just nonperishable food

Right about this time Monday, we reported on the first day of this year’s summer meals program to keep local kids from going hungry.

Today, the other side – for those who can offer help instead of needing it, here’s what the West Seattle Food Bank is looking for right now. We asked WSFB development director Robbin Peterson what’s at the top of their list:

“We need everything, but because of our ability to purchase at lower than retail – we really need dollars. For example, if someone donates a can of tuna – we love that. But for the price of that one, we could get three from our suppliers.” Here are multiple ways to give money..

If you’d rather give food, Robbin says, “We need kid-friendly snacks and heat & eat meals. Lots of the kids experiencing hunger this summer also need to be able to prepare this food themselves; for themselves and their siblings while their adult caregiver is working. Mac and cheese, canned pasta in sauce, canned stews, canned protein like tuna and chicken to make sandwiches, and snacks.

“Also – we want garden produce!!! Plums! Squash! Tomatoes! Anything people like to grow, we’d love to have to redistribute to families. Kiddos need healthy, fresh fruit and veggies and we’d love to have garden produce to supplement what we can offer.”

And if you’re growing herbs in your garden, those are welcome too: “Food banks rarely get spices, so fresh grown herbs can be a fantastic addition to our offerings and give flavor to the basics. Have a rosemary or oregano plant over growing? We’ll take the excess!” You can bring donations to WSFB HQ on the southeast corner of 35th/Morgan between 9 am and 3 pm any weekday (till 7 pm on Wednesday).

Robbin added: “Also, while not food, we are already looking for donations of back-to-school clothes for The Clothesline. The families who rely on clothing banks start looking early so they have time to find what they need for everyone. New or gently used kids shoes, coats, jackets, and clothing as well as new socks and underwear are always needed and appreciated. Clothesline donations can be taken directly to that location, 4425 41st Ave. SW, Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday 10 am-1 pm.”