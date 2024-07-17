DEMOLITION DATE! Milestone ahead for Highland Park Improvement Club, 3 years post-fire. But first, a party

(June 25, 2021, reader photo)

Three years and three weeks ago, that fire heavily damaged the historic Highland Park Improvement Club building at 1116 SW Holden. The community trustees who oversee the nonprofit organization and its building immediately vowed to rebuild. It’s been a very long road but today HPIC has announced a major milestone – a demolition date, following a community celebration. Here’s the announcement we received from HPIC:

The Highland Park Improvement Club (HPIC), a community-owned nonprofit in West Seattle, is announcing the demolition of its 100-year old clubhouse tentatively scheduled for July 29, 2024. This significant event marks the next chapter of HPIC’s Rebuild Campaign, a $3.7 million capital project to replace the historic community center destroyed by fire in 2021. A farewell celebration will be held the day before on July 28, at 5 pm. Details will be announced on HPIC social media.

The demolition of the old clubhouse represents a pivotal moment for HPIC and the surrounding community. This project not only signifies the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter, focusing on rebuilding and revitalizing the community space that has been a cornerstone of the neighborhood for over a century.

“This demolition is not just about tearing down walls — it’s about building hope and opportunities for the future. We are committed to creating a space that will serve our community for generations to come,” said Rhonda Smith, President of HPIC.

The new HPIC building will feature modern amenities, expanded spaces for community gatherings, and programs catering to diverse groups, all designed with improved accessibility and sustainability in mind. Committed to preserving the community’s cultural heritage and fostering a vibrant community spirit, HPIC aims to create a welcoming space where neighbors can connect, thrive, and actively participate in shaping the future of the Highland Park/Riverview neighborhood.

HPIC has already secured $1.7M (46%) of the project’s cost, including a $50,000 award from the Neighborhood Matching Fund program, administered by Seattle’s Department of Neighborhoods. This program requires HPIC to match the award amount through donated materials, donated professional services, cash, or volunteer time.

Community members, stakeholders, and all interested parties are encouraged to stay engaged by signing up for the HPIC newsletter at bit.ly/hpicnewsletter, which will provide updates on construction developments, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved.