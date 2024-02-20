FOLLOWUP: Permit progress for Highland Park Improvement Club rebuild

(Rendering by Wittman Estes)

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, word of a key land-use approval for the Highland Park Improvement Club rebuild. Two and a half years have passed since a fire shut down the community organization’s historic headquarters at 1116 SW Holden, and HPIC has been working ever since to reach the rebuilding stage. They’ve obtained some major grants and other donations, but are still fundraising; meantime, the announcement of this city approval opens a two-week window for appeals of the decision – this notice explains how. You can read the full decision here. We have a message out to HPIC for an update on the project status (this is by no means the last stage of the permit process); meantime, here’s our coverage of their most recent “town hall” about the project, one month ago.