COUNTDOWN: Sure sign that West Seattle Summer Fest is days away

The no-parking signs are up, for restrictions kicking in Thursday morning, which is when setup starts for this year’s West Seattle Summer Fest, happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, in the areas shown on this official map:

We’ve already previewed much of what’s new, such as additions to the Kid Zone and vendors serving with reusables; this year also brings back a second music stage (in Junction Plaza Park) – see both stages’ lineups here (remember the main stage breaks down after Saturday night, to make space for the temporarily relocated Farmers’ Market on Sunday. WSB is a Summer Fest co-sponsor again this year – we’ll see you in The Junction! (P.S. Don’t forget to visit on Summer Fest Eve …)