COUNTDOWN: 1 week until West Seattle Summer Fest Eve!

One week from tonight, you’ll want to be in The Junction for West Seattle Summer Fest Eve – traditionally a chance to wander the streets the night before the huge three-day festival brings in the crowds. This year, West Seattle Junction Association events director Stacie Woods says the street closures are expected to kick in earlier, so there’ll be more setting up and less loading in during the evening. As usual, Summer Fest Eve will coincide with July’s West Seattle Art Walk, which includes venues all over the peninsula, but The Junction is the neighborhood with the most – In addition to festival setup, you’ll get to enjoy art and music. This month’s Art of Music act in The Junction, 6-7:45 pm on Summer Fest Eve, will be Birch Pereira & The Gin Joints, performing at Verity (4505 California SW). Some of the local venues who add temporary sidewalk cafés for the festival get them going early, so plan on dinner when you come. You’ll see some bonus fun too, like Jennifer Cepeda‘s Dance Powered group practicing for their Saturday “flash mob”-style performance. (See video of what they did last year in our Summer Fest Eve 2023 report.)
West Seattle, Washington
04 Thursday
| 0 COMMENTS