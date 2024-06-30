WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(Photo by Billy Joe Huels)

Here’s our list for the last day of June, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

SEATTLE PRIDE PARADE FYI: Today’s the big day downtown – here’s what you need to know, whether you’re going to the parade or going downtown for something else.

ADMIRAL CHURCH FOOD DRIVE: Continues today – drop off nonperishable-food donations at the church (4320 SW Hill) 9 am-noon.

PLUNGE INTO THE SOUND: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, meet at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) for this week’s Sunday Funday Run.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering early-summer vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Daily operation continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle that operates seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

CONCERT TRUCK AT ALKI: Noon outside Alki Beach Bathhouse (60th/Alki), the Seattle Chamber Music Society Concert Truck returns with the musicians and program performed at the Seattle Chinese Garden on Thursday night.

Free – bring your own blanket/chair.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS RETURN: Reminder that Alki Point Lighthouse is open to the public today for free tours, 1 pm-3:45 pm, Alki Avenue SW & Point Place SW.

READING AND BOOK SIGNING: Longtime West Seattle Nursery employee Linda Hornberg returns to read from and sign her book “Picture a Garden,” 1-3 pm. (5275 California)

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm closing performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

LITTLE’S HOUSE AT KENYON HALL: Doors at 7, show at 7:30 – tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Organizing and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!