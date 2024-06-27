VIDEO: Seattle Chamber Music Concert Truck’s first of two peninsula visits

Dozens of hardy concertgoers brought chairs and blankets to the Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge tonight for the first of this summer’s two West Seattle visits by the Seattle Chamber Music Society Concert Truck.

Tonight’s musicians for the free concert included Rachel Lee Priday on violin, Susan Zhang on piano, and Sterling Elliott on cello. The program included compositions by Maurice Ravel, Clara Schumann, Gabriel Fauré, Johannes Brahms, Florence Price, Anton Arensky, and Astor Piazzolla (the full music list is toward the bottom of this page on the SCWS site). Here’s a snippet of tonight’s performance:

Your second chance to see the Concert Truck performance is this Sunday (June 30) at noon outside Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki)