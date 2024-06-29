WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 32 notes!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor. P.S. Want to get out on the water? WSB sponsor Alki Kayak Tours is open!)

Here are your Saturday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: The store is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please RSVP.

STATE SENATOR’S TOWN HALL: As previewed here, State Sen. Joe Nguyễn will be at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 9-10 am for a Town Hall meeting. Coffee and pastries provided.

WESTCREST DOG PARK CLEANUP: 10 am-2 pm, volunteer cleanup at West Seattle’s only official off-leash area, everybody welcome, bring tools and buckets IF you have them.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

ALSO AT THE MARKET: Learn about recycling from Waste Management Recycle Corps interns at the Delridge Farmers’ Market today.

STORYTIME AT SEOLA POND: 10 am, all ages, bring your own blanket to sit on – local teacher leads storytime! Here’s where to find the pond.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Join others on a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

STORYTIME AT THE BEE GARDEN: 10:30 am at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham), Seattle Public Library librarians will lead storytime.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

TASTE OF WHITE CENTER: 11 am-3 pm, sample White Center eateries’ fare while helping the White Center Food Bank – this preview explains how it works – look for the WCFB’s booths on 16th SW to buy your tickets.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: One last day for this series of swim-meet closures.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: If the pools open today – check after 9:30 am at 206-684-7796 – the season continues for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle to operate seven days a week, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL: Also open today if the pools open, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Volunteers engaging in long-distance advocacy, noon-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PURRDIE BURRDIE IN THE PARK: 1-5 pm at Lincoln Park Shelter 1 (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW; map), as explained here, West Seattle artist/author Danitra Hunter will be presenting free fun activities – and free copies of her children’s book about her character Purrdie Burrdie, too, for the second of four Saturdays at West Seattle parks.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

BOOK SIGNING: 6:30 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), book signing with authors of “Roads to Madness: The Touring History of Queensrÿche” Brian J. Heaton and Brian L. Naron.

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, show at 8 for the monthly West Seattle drag extravaganza’s “supersized Pride show” – info and ticket link here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, Koda’s Home and Friends – get your ticket(s) here. (7904 35th SW)

SEE ‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: Final 7:30 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

BEATS AT THE ROOM: Saturday night, DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Grizz. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!