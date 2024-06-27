Question for your state senator? West Seattle Town Hall on Saturday for Sen. Joe Nguyễn

While local officials are often in the hot seat on issues such as public safety, they sometimes point out that their powers have been to some degree superseded by state law. So – as one speaker at this meeting last night put it – it’s important to pay attention to the Legislature. Here’s an opportunity: One of our area’s three state legislators is having a Town Hall meeting this Saturday morning, and you’re invited, to come listen and/or ask a question. State Senator Joe Nguyễn will be at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 9 am to 10 am this Saturday, June 29. Sen. Nguyễn chairs the Environment, Energy & Technology Committee and also serves on the Human Services and Ways & Means Committees – the latter is particularly notable, as it oversees budgeting. No RSVP needed for the Town Hall – just show up.