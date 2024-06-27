YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer cleanup Saturday at West Seattle’s only official dog park

That photo is from Jordan, who’s organizing a community cleanup at West Seattle’s only official dog park – Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area [map] – this Saturday (June 29). We’re mentioning it here in case you haven’t seen it in our Event Calendar or seen the sign-up sheets at the park. Jordan says advance sign-up is NOT necessary – just show up on Saturday, between 10 am and 2 pm: “We’re looking for volunteers to help clean up the park via trimming bushes, filling holes, moving rocks, cleaning the bulletin board, and picking up trash/poop. We ask that people bring some shovels, racks, clippers, and buckets if they have them but some are available to use at the park. Otherwise, donuts/ muffins/ baked goods and coffee will be available to snack on, and whoever would like to show up is more than welcome to!”