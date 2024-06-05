YOU CAN HELP! 30+ restaurants in this year’s Taste of White Center

Just announced, a tasty way to help the White Center Food Bank (which also serves south West Seattle) – this year’s Taste of White Center, 11 am-3 pm on Saturday, June 29:

The White Center Food Bank is excited to bring together our neighborhood’s wide variety of restaurants for a family-friendly event and fundraiser. With 30+ restaurants participating, attendees purchase $5 tickets to try a variety of foods like banh mi sandwiches, bubble tea, tacos, pizza and much more. Iconic restaurants like Puffy Pandy, Tomo, El Catrín, and others are ready to serve up amazing bites! Join us for a fun-filled event with food, vendors, a kid’s area and live music!

Each ticket is an opportunity to taste a small plate, drink or dessert from participating restaurants. All ticket proceeds support the White Center Food Bank, while sponsorship dollars go to the restaurants to purchase ingredients and pay for event costs.

Tickets will be available for purchase at three locations in downtown White Center in the area of (16th Ave SW, between Roxbury and 100th St). A ‘menu’ will be given to each attendee at the time of ticket purchase, with a map and details on restaurants and items available. This is a first come, first served event, with limited quantities available at each establishment.

White Center Food Bank looks forward to hosting this celebration and sharing the diverse culinary talents of our neighborhood around the one thing that always brings community together: FOOD!

More Info: whitecenterfoodbank.org/taste-of-white-center