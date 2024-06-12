WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Snag a spot on an Alki walking tour this summer

(WSB file photo)

The home of West Seattle’s history is also part of West Seattle history, so the Log House Museum is among the stops on a new Alki walking tour that the organization headquartered there, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is offering this summer. You have four options! Here’s the announcement, with the registration links for the by-donation, pay-what-you-can tours:

This summer, join the Southwest Seattle Historical Society for walking tours of Alki exploring local history. Learn about the peoples who have lived here and how settlement by various groups and individuals has left its mark on Alki. Visit historic and cultural sites in the area and discuss how our understanding of the area and its people continues to evolve.

Tours include stops at the Log House Museum, Fir Lodge/Alki Homestead, historic sites and monuments at Alki Beach, and Doc Maynard’s home in West Seattle.

Tours are offered rain or shine and include about one mile of walking with multiple stops. The tour is ADA accessible.

All tours begin and end at the Log House Museum at 3003 61st Ave SW.

Click on a date below to register. We are limited to only 20 people per date.

Saturday, June 22 11 am

Saturday, July 6 11 am

Saturday, July 27 11 am

Saturday, August 10 11 am