WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Roxhill Park robbery investigation

Police are investigating a robbery reported at Roxhill Park. A man told them two men held him up at knifepoint, taking his wallet and phone. The victim said they walked away toward the nearby bus stops; police have already checked the buses that were in or leaving the area at that time. The two robbers are described as both around 35, white, short, one with long black hair and wearing a jacket with green sleeves, black pants, and white shoes, while the other was in a black top and black pants with “white lines.” The victim suffered arm injuries and is being treated by SFD medics. Call 911 if you have any info.