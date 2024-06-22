UPDATE: 2 shot on Harbor Avenue, 1 dead

(Added: Photo sent by resident; victim was found just west of what’s shown)

6:58 AM: Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Harbor Avenue. They say people called 911 just before 4 am to report hearing gunshots in the 1000 block. They arrived and found a man lying in the road, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say another victim turned up in Renton and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. Gunfire also hit a nearby residence but nobody was hurt.

(Added: Photo sent by resident whose home was hit)

Police say “multiple suspects” fled the scene but have not released any descriptive information; if you know anything about the shooting, SPD’s tip line is 206-233-5000. Harbor Avenue remains blocked at the scene.

7:42 AM: The victim’s body has not yet been removed. It’s toward the west end of the diagonal-parking area on Duwamish Head (a gathering space that nearby residents have long been asking the city to remove or reconfigure to parallel parking). The area is taped off but our photographer notes there’s a large number of casing markers – both near the victim’s body, and further east toward Don Armeni. Also note: The white car in the top photo is no longer at the scene so it was likely not related. We can’t get close enough to investigators to ask any questions but note that the area isn’t likely to be reopened any time soon.

Some context: This is the second homicide in West Seattle this year, first since the shooting death of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam at Southwest Center/Pool five months ago, the first one on Harbor Avenue since 49-year-old Peyman Shojaei was shot to death 13 months ago. (Both of those cases remain unsolved.)