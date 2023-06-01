CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Don Armeni Boat Ramp shooting victim identified

(Sunday morning photo sent by Doug)

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 49-year-old man found shot to death at Don Armeni Boat Ramp early Sunday morning. He is identified as Peyman Shojaei, and his cause of death is listed as “multiple gunshot wounds.” Still no information from SPD on circumstances (we just asked again). Online research suggests Mr. Shojaei was local; his funeral is planned for next week at Forest Lawn Cemetery in High Point, and his name cross-references to an independent trucking business in North Shorewood. If you have any information about the case, SPD’s tipline is 206-233-5000.