West Seattle Art Walk with music, transportation-levy lunch, ‘Clyde’s’ on stage, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Bald Eagles off West Seattle, photo sent by Carol Ann Joyce)

Here’s the highlight list for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Need plants? The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LEVY LUNCH: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly lunch meeting – 11:30 am at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – spotlights the city’s upcoming transportation levy, with reps for SDOT and Councilmember Rob Saka‘s office.

E-BOOKS ARE BACK: As announced by the Seattle Public Library on Wednesday, e-book access returns at noon today.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – drop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s C. Davis Texas BBQ.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH THE ART OF MUSIC: 5 pm “until late,” dozens of venues open their doors around West Seattle so you can visit, enjoy art, learn about local businesses – the Art Walk website has the artist/venue lineup, and we focused on a few stops in this preview. One major highlight: Three mini-concerts presented by The Art of Music, 6-7:45 pm – one in Admiral, one in The Junction, one in Morgan Junction – get full details on artists/venues here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

RUB AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Rub performs live to celebrate their vinyl release, 7 pm, all ages, no cover.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all genres welcome.

VINYL AND BEER: The Beer Junction hosts River Barrel Distributing with tunes spun by Nick Weitzel, 7 pm. No cover, just come on in! (4511 California SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm pm performance for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

