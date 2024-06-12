FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library restoring e-book access

Two and a half weeks into its technology crisis, the Seattle Public Library has big news this afternoon:

The Library is very happy to share that we have reached another important milestone in our recovery from a recent cybersecurity event. On Thursday, June 13 at 12 p.m. (noon), patrons will once again have access to the Library’s digital book collection through OverDrive and Libby.

The full announcement is here, including this caveat:

Please note that the Library has been unable to purchase new titles since prior to our technology outage. As a result: *No titles published since May 21 will be available in our collection.

*Wait times may be longer than normal

*You may encounter some titles that have no copies available.

Here’s SPL’s newest update on where everything else stands.