PREVIEW: Six highlights for Thursday night’s West Seattle Art Walk

Tomorrow night (Thursday, June 13) brings this month’s West Seattle Art Walk, with exhibits, artist receptions, food/drink specials, and music around the peninsula! Here’s this month’s venue list:

From this month’s detailed preview, six of the many reasons to go explore:

THE ART OF MUSIC X 3: Again this month, the Art Walk is for your ears as well as your eyes. Three free mini-concerts are set for 6-7:45 pm – north to south, Paul Gerard at Soprano’s Antico in Admiral (2348 California SW), Dublin Abbey at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction (4752 California SW), and Alex Baird at Whisky West in Morgan Junction (6451 California SW). Find out more about them here.

QUILTS: Artists show in many media during each Art Walk, but it’s not often you’ll see quilts! Local quilter/artist/entrepreneur Julia Douthwaite Viglione will bring hers to John L. Scott in The Junction (4445 California SW), where oil painter Stephanie Scott will also be featured, 5-8 pm reception.

SEA LIFE: Love what lives in our waters? Painter Debbie Bianchi shows her work at CAPERS Home (4511 California SW), during a “5 pm until late” reception.

CITY LIFE: That’s the theme of the four-artist show at Alki Arts in north Morgan Junction (6030 California SW), which you can check out during their 5-8 pm reception on Art Walk night..

ABSTRACT AFAR, REALISTIC UP CLOSE: Do a double-take to get the full scope of BethAnn Lawson‘s work during her reception at Canna West Seattle, 5-8 pm (5435 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WILD AT HEART: Still seeking Father’s Day gift(s)? Lora Radford‘s pop-up offers stoneware including business-card holders and bowls. Find her – plus painter Bri High and musician Steve Thiele – at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral (2141 California SW).

See you out on the Art Walk! (WSB is a co-sponsor.)