The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Seen at low-low tide Thursday – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead – from the WSB inbox and Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE DISCOVERY SHOP SALE: 50 percent off everything in the store today and tomorrow, 10 am-4:30 pm, raising money for the American Cancer Society. (4535 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.3 feet at 12:02 pm (here’s the monthly tide table). Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 9:30 am-1:30 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SKYLARK: Eve’s Black Heart, Hypno-techs, Mutual Stoke, Pink Steam. 7 pm, $15 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Gary Benson & Ellen Reed at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), 7 pm, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

DJ AT REVELRY ROOM: DJ Jules Esquire, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

ROCK-N-ROLLER SKATE: “Make It Loud!” returns at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Thrones, DEAD (all the way from Australia), Von Wildenhaus. $18 cover, $5 skate.

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

REMINDER – EARLY CLOSING TIME CONTINUES AT ALKI: Through late September, the park officially closes at 10:30 pm.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!