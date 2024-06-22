The list for summer’s first West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Here are your Saturday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT AT NCSWAC: FYI – big pickleball tournament at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) all day, the second annual “Rally on the Rock,” with more than 160 players expected.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: The store is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please RSVP.

JUNCTION PRIDE FLAGS: They’ll be flying today, with volunteer help putting them up at 9 am and taking them down at 4 pm – sign up here.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Join others on a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

STORYTIME AT THE BEE GARDEN: 10:30 am at the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham), Seattle Public Library librarians will lead storytime.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

DRAG BRUNCH: Seatings start at 10:45 am for Pride Month drag brunch at Box Bar (5401 California SW) – check to see if any reservations remain; the link’s in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIELD DAY: Starting at 11 am today, for the ensuing 24+ hours, local amateur-radio operators will be gathered in the south field at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) for an annual event that’s part preparedness exercise, part open house, part education, part celebration, and you’re invited to stop by any time – see them in action and get on the air yourself! More info in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Spraypark season continues – open 11 am-8 pm, free, every day, whatever the weather. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Low-low tides continue today with -3.1 feet at 11:48 am, and even lower the next three days. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out, too, 9:45 am-1:45 pm today at Lincoln and Constellation Parks.

COLMAN POOL: Starting today, the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm is open daily – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, this is the first day of the season for the only city-run wading pool in West Seattle, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

SOLDER & BUBBLEGUM GRAND OPENING: The new makerspace (featured here) in West Seattle Corporate Center (4025 Delridge Way SW, Suite 140) wants to show you what you can do there – stop by noon-4 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

POP-UP ART SHOW: Noon-6 pm, the “Feather in the Wind” multi-artist show continues in the space above Alki Arts (6030 California SW).

LIVE PAINTING: Artist Clara Boline will be creating while you shop at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW), noon-3 pm.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PURRDIE BURRDIE IN THE PARK: 1-5 pm at Roxhill Park (29th/Barton), as previewed here, West Seattle artist/author Danitra Hunter will be presenting free fun activities – and free copies of her children’s book about her character Purrdie Burrdie, too, for the first of four Saturdays at four West Seattle parks.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Added session after the original time slot sold out – 1 pm, meet at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens). Register here. (Miss this one? Three more bonus tours – see if there’s room.)

PET PHOTO BOOTH: 4th of July/summer theme! Bring your pet to Mud Bay (2611 California SW), 1-5 pm.

PRIDE PARTY AT OUNCES: 3-7 pm, from tunes to treats, everyone welcome. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

ALSO AT NEPENTHE: Visit the Summer Market, with local vendors, free coffee and tea, and more as described here.

PRIDE STORYTIME: 4:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), with Miss Lacey. All ages welcome.

YOUTH SOCCER CLINIC: Junction FC players/coaches lead a clinic for young goalkeepers, 6-8:30 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), $65. Register here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7, music at 8 for “Festival of Friends Bandmixers Discography Vol.12,” with four groups performing cuts from classic albums. $10 cover (cash only). Details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, The Go Janes ft. Cyd Smith – get your ticket(s) here. (7904 35th SW)

SEE ‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

BEATS AT THE ROOM: Saturday night, DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Topspin. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE AT THE PIZZERIA: Saturday nights, you can sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

