Public Health cracks down on unlicensed Alki Beach vendors

June 24, 2024 12:17 pm
Public Health – Seattle & King County announced this morning that it shut down seven unlicensed food vendors at Alki Beach last night for “operating without a valid permit.” They list the vendors in question as:

Botanas Lokas
Tacos El Amigo
Cocos
Unpermitted chicharron vendor
Tacos Seattle & Hot Dogs
Botanas
El Corre Caminos

Besides health, other permits are required for food vendors, as listed here. Meantime, you can check Public Health’s list of current food-establishment closures any time by going here.

  • bgrcoug June 24, 2024 (12:43 pm)
    OMG, about time, can barely walk down the sidewalk now in the summer with all the trucks on the sidewalk and other “booths” blocking the way    

  • Seattlite June 24, 2024 (12:43 pm)
    These types of blatant illegal  street vendors can be extremely dangerous to the public’s health and safety.  Unlicensed/unpermitted street vendors are not following any health standards for food prep except their own.   I hope these unlicensed/unpermitted street vendors are heavily fined.  No one wants to find themselves in a hospital with food poisoning. 

  • Mike June 24, 2024 (12:58 pm)
    Wondered about these vendors.  Glad to see the crackdown.

