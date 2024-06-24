Public Health cracks down on unlicensed Alki Beach vendors

Public Health – Seattle & King County announced this morning that it shut down seven unlicensed food vendors at Alki Beach last night for “operating without a valid permit.” They list the vendors in question as:

Botanas Lokas

Tacos El Amigo

Cocos

Unpermitted chicharron vendor

Tacos Seattle & Hot Dogs

Botanas

El Corre Caminos

Besides health, other permits are required for food vendors, as listed here. Meantime, you can check Public Health’s list of current food-establishment closures any time by going here.