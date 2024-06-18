West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

City Attorney proposes new fine for street racing, ‘takeovers’

June 18, 2024 3:26 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Safety | West Seattle news

Would a new city-imposed $500 fine discourage street racing and “takeovers” like the one caught on video in The Junction earlier this month? This announcement is from City Attorney Ann Davison‘s office:

Today, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison introduced legislation to the Seattle City Council to address the growing incidence of illegal street racing and “street takeover” events in Seattle.

The legislation, which would adopt new state law expanding the definition of street racing to include drifting and street takeover events, also establishes a $500 civil infraction against the registered owner of a vehicle participating in these activities.

“This legislation responds to the recent rise in large street racing takeover events that pose a safety hazard to the public — pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers,” said City Attorney Davison. “The new civil infraction will give police a tool to hold vehicle owners accountable when their cars are used at these events.”

Over the past several years, Seattle has seen an increase in street racing events comprised of large numbers of vehicles and observers. The participants and spectators literally take over city intersections for drifting, “donuts,” and other dangerous driving techniques. In July 2023, a woman was shot at one of these events, and in May 2024, dozens of drivers continued to participate in a takeover, despite police presence and repeated warnings from officers.

In 2023, state legislators adopted a new state law expanding the definition of street racing. That law went into effect on January 1, 2024.

The $500 infraction proposed by City Attorney Davison is an additional measure which is not in state law.

The proposal will first go to the council’s Public Safety Committee for consideration.

P.S. Police said today that the crash on Alki Avenue early Saturday was preceded by this type of driving – donuts and high speed.

8 Replies to "City Attorney proposes new fine for street racing, 'takeovers'"

  • Sick-n-tired on Alki June 18, 2024 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    So this happens one time (or infrequently), and the city attorney’s office takes action.  One vehicle makes a ruckus in Belltown (the Hellcat), and the operator is fined and police pull him over (per TV news coverage).  Yet every weekend night on Alki, there is something like this, or the noise of illegal machine-gun mufflers or motorcycles blaring their music — and the city (and police) does NOTHING.  When with the City give relief to the residents who live on Alki? We live with this every summer Friday, Sat, and Sun night (and spring and fall when the weather is good).

  • MikeinSea June 18, 2024 (3:46 pm)
    Reply

    $500 fine is not a deterrent- if they even catch them.  

  • Jeepney June 18, 2024 (3:49 pm)
    Reply

    Laws are meaningless if not enforced…..

  • KK June 18, 2024 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    $500 is a joke and half the time the cars are stolen.If we really want to deter it, make the fine $2000 for the driver and take their license for a while. Then impound the car with an additional $5-20k to get it out. That will put an end to it. Instead, why not support their hobby and keep the rest of us safe – find them a legal speedway that will let them race with an entry fee and have them sign waivers. Then if they get hurt or their cars get wrecked it is by their choice and there is no damage or death for anyone who didn’t sign up for it.

  • HS June 18, 2024 (4:03 pm)
    Reply

    Street racing in WS is/are stolen vehicles. Not long ago, one was racing in our neighborhood and ran into a, thankfully (due to impact), large 4×4 truck driven by our neighbor.  He was on his way to pick up his toddler aged daughter who would have been a passenger in the truck. The collision was so incredibly loud that almost 2 blocks of neighbors ran out of their homes. Six teenagers, four of which were girls, ran from the stolen car which was totaled. These stolen cars are raced, crashed and the occupants jump and run. Often they’re picked up by a car following which has been live streaming on social media. It’s not just the one guy in Belltown with a huge SM following. We’ve all seen the smashed cars abandoned / dumped in the area. If you report them, they’re stolen vehicles. I don’t think ticketing the vehicle owner is the answer for street racing.

  • OneTimeCharley June 18, 2024 (4:05 pm)
    Reply

    Make it $1,000 per infraction.

  • DRW June 18, 2024 (4:09 pm)
    Reply

    Let’s start enforcing the sounds created by operation of motor vehicles while we’re at it. Could gain a lot of revenue I’m guessing.                  

  • Marina June 18, 2024 (4:11 pm)
    Reply

    While I’m totally in favor of holding the street racers accountable, is there no way to actually hold the person behind the wheel accountable and not the registered car owner? Asking for a friend who had their car stolen and used for street racing…

