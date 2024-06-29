West Seattle, Washington

29 Saturday

71℉

MISSING: Have you seen DJ?

June 29, 2024 2:51 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | White Center

DJ, also known as Dave or Dennis, is missing, last seen in the White Center/West Seattle area three weeks ago.

Family and friends say he was last seen at or near The Blu Grouse (9839 17th SW), and was in his 1970s-vintage VW bus:

His missing-persons case was filed with police in Thurston County because he had been staying at a friend’s property there, but White Center was the last sighting – please call 911 if you’ve seen him or his vehicle. The Thurston County (Yelm area) police case # to refer to is 24-002682.

1 Reply to "MISSING: Have you seen DJ?"

  • Alki resident June 29, 2024 (3:56 pm)
    Reply

    DJ please if you’re reading this. We are all frantically searching for you. Please reach out just so we know you’re ok. You are loved. 

