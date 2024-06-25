Memorial service planned July 23 for Alice M. Elliott, 1923-2024

Family and friends will gather July 23 to remember Alice Elliott, and are sharing this remembrance with her community now:

Alice Marie Elliott

11-22-1923 to 6-14-2024

Washington State lost one of its Centenarians with the passing of Alice Marie Elliott of West Seattle on June 14, 2024.

Alice was born on November 22, 1923 to Fredrick and Agnes Grauvogl in Cazenovia, Wisconsin. She celebrated her 100th birthday this past November. Alice delighted in receiving personalized 100th birthday congratulation letters from U.S. President Joe Biden, WA Governor Jay Inslee, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

After high-school graduation in 1940, she attended the University of Wisconsin and Madison Business College. She returned to her hometown and worked eight years at the State Bank of Cazenovia.

She met Dennis Elliott in her tiny hometown. Romance blossomed, in spite of Dennis serving in World War II and moving to Seattle. In May 1954, Alice followed Dennis, and they married July 2, 1954. Sadly, Dennis passed away unexpectedly in 1975. Alice never remarried.

Alice’s banking career spanned 42 years, including 31 with Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle, starting as a teller and promoted to head auditor in 1974. She retired in 1985.

Alice enjoyed traveling with Dennis and good friends, exploring the U.S. and traveling internationally from 1970-97, including Germany to learn about her Family heritage. She liked cruises, beaches, music, and sports.

In 1996, Alice made the trip of a lifetime from NY City aboard the Concorde SuperSonic jet to Paris, returning via the Chunnel to London to board the Queen Elizabeth II luxury ship. A thrill, seeing the Statue of Liberty off the QEII deck at the end of the Transatlantic cruise.

Honestly, Alice’s front-window Seattle downtown waterfront view from her Alki condo inspired her independent living until November 2023.

She cheered Mariners, especially Ken Griffey, Jr.; Seahawks and Sonics. She was a proud 12. She visited the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Alice loved Hummel figurines, strawberries, mochas, Ivar’s crab cakes, chocolate martinis, denim jackets, Fifth Avenue Theatre, her Pomeranian dog “Ginger,” and hairdresser Missy. She volunteered at Mount Saint Vincent 20 years.

Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Joyce Grauvogl of Wisconsin.

Survivors include Goddaughter Dee (Joe) Strecker of Bellevue, nephew Steve (Polly) Elliott of West Seattle, longtime friend and Guardian Carol (Bruce) Hedrick of Lynnwood, her condo association Family, and many friends in Seattle and Wisconsin.

Funeral Services will be July 23, 2024 @ 11:30 a.m. at Providence Mount Saint Vincent Chapel, third floor, 4831 35th Ave. SW. Private inurnment at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline. Emmick Family Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with cremation.