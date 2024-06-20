Alki Community Summer Celebration and more for your West Seattle Thursday

(This morning’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

A brand-new summer event is part of the highlight list for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Need plants? The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LUNCH AND LEARN ABOUT YOUR HEALTH: 12:30 pm-1 pm online, Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor) presents a free online “lunch and learn” event titled “SIBO or IBS: Finding the True Cause of your Gut Symptoms.” Here’s the registration link.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

VILLAGE GREEN STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: Strawberry desserts, tours, a raffle, all part of this event at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) at 1:30 pm – call to see if they still have spots open; info is in our calendar listing.

SUMMER SOLSTICE: The solstice moment is at 1:50 pm. Note that Alice Enevoldsen‘s solstice sunset watch is one day delayed this time around – she’ll be at Solstice Park FRIDAY evening.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Original Philly’s.

ALKI COMMUNITY SUMMER CELEBRATION: Music, activities, fun at Whale Tail Park/Alki Playfield (58th/Lander), 5-8 pm, a first-ever event presented by the Alki Community Council, free (with food for sale). Our most-recent preview has an updated list of who and what you’ll find – and don’t miss the chance for feedback on the play-area redesign just north of the past-and-future school site.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm to walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

BONA FIDE BAND AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Krist Novoselic and friends perform live, 7 pm, all ages, no cover.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Clementine Was Right, Farseek, Claire Conway, Slipping, doors at 6 pm, music at 7 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

