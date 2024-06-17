COUNTDOWN: 3 days until Alki Community Summer Celebration!

Along with everything else they’ve taken on, the new leadership of the Alki Community Council has organized a summer mini-festival – and it’s now just three days away!

Thursday night (June 20), 5-8 pm, be at Whale Tail Park/Alki Playfield (58th/Lander) for the first-ever ACC-presented Alki Community Summer Celebration. Free fun, plus food for sale from Alki restaurants. The plan includes:

Performances from: The Alki String Quartet

Billy from Billy and the Dreamboats

Dylan Yuste

Michael Pearsall

Abbigale

The Potholes Food for sale from Fire Tacos & Cantina, Christos Pizza and Pasta Also present will be: Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

Seattle Parks and Rec

A Cleaner Alki

Alki History Project

West Seattle Arcade

Seal Sitters

Alki Beach Pride

Starbucks free cold brew

SPD’s Courageous Lions and Community Service Officer program

Alki Community Council

And you’ll have the chance to see and comment on the in-progress plans for the Alki play area between the playfield and the past-and-present school site. We’re expecting real summer weather that night, so set your calendar for a fun evening.