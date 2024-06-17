COUNTDOWN: 3 days until Alki Community Summer Celebration!

Along with everything else they’ve taken on, the new leadership of the Alki Community Council has organized a summer mini-festival – and it’s now just three days away!
Thursday night (June 20), 5-8 pm, be at Whale Tail Park/Alki Playfield (58th/Lander) for the first-ever ACC-presented Alki Community Summer Celebration. Free fun, plus food for sale from Alki restaurants. The plan includes:
Performances from:
The Alki String Quartet
Billy from Billy and the Dreamboats
Dylan Yuste
Michael Pearsall
Abbigale
The Potholes
Food for sale from Fire Tacos & Cantina, Christos Pizza and Pasta
Also present will be:
Seattle Department of Neighborhoods
Seattle Parks and Rec
A Cleaner Alki
Alki History Project
West Seattle Arcade
Seal Sitters
Alki Beach Pride
Starbucks free cold brew
SPD’s Courageous Lions and Community Service Officer program
Alki Community Council
And you’ll have the chance to see and comment on the in-progress plans for the Alki play area between the playfield and the past-and-present school site. We’re expecting real summer weather that night, so set your calendar for a fun evening.
