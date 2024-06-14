SUMMER: Alice’s solstice-sunset watch on one-day delay this time

(WSB photos from Alice’s 2023 solstice–sunset watch)

If you were planning on celebrating the change of seasons by attending NASA Solar System Ambassador Alice Enevoldsen‘s quarterly sunset watch at Solstice Park – note that she’s having it one day later this time. Due to a conflict, Alice will be gathering sunset-watchers at 8:30 pm next Friday (June 21) rather than on the actual solstice date Thursday. The setting sun will still be visible in line with the park’s marker – assuming the forecast holds. If you haven’t been before, this is in upper Solstice Park, upslope from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW. (Actual sunset time is just after 9 pm, but the sun will drop behind the Olympics about 10 minutes before that. And the actual solstice moment, for the record, will be 1:50 pm Thursday.)