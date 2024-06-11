11 possibilities on your West Seattle Friday list!

(Today’s sunrise – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead – from the WSB inbox and Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PRIDE IN OZ: Kenyon Hall Cabaret‘s monthly drag show, doors open at 7 pm. (7904 35th SW)

SUMMER SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $38.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SEE ‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: James Carr Band vinyl-release party with Opaline, Seola Station . 8 pm, 21+, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Tonight it’s DJ Buttnaked, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” returns at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Wyoming Young & Strong, Glose, Githyanki. $18 cover, $5 skate.

YOU’RE THE STAR: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

REMINDER – EARLY CLOSING TIME CONTINUES AT ALKI: Through late September, the park officially closes at 10:30 pm.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!