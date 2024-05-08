WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Baby owl assisted at Lincoln Park

(Photos courtesy Kersti Muul)

That baby Barred Owl was in a bit of a predicament tonight at Lincoln Park. We got a text from someone who said the owlet seemed to have fallen out of its tree, and what should they do? We in turn texted local wildlife advocate Kersti Muul to ask her. She ended up heading to the park and helping the fuzzy little critter.

The folks who originally texted explained this followed a youth-baseball game:

The West Seattle Baseball team Husky Deli Pintos were walking back and a group of kids and parents spotted the owl and were amazed seeing the baby and the mama owl fending off the crows trying to harass them. We probably watched it all for 10 minutes. Thanks for connecting us to Kersti; she went right down and got the owl! She knew right where the nest was. What a neat and sweet West Seattle story!

Kersti tells us she’s hoping the owlet can be returned to its nest quickly.