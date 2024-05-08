West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Baby owl assisted at Lincoln Park

May 8, 2024 9:57 pm
(Photos courtesy Kersti Muul)

That baby Barred Owl was in a bit of a predicament tonight at Lincoln Park. We got a text from someone who said the owlet seemed to have fallen out of its tree, and what should they do? We in turn texted local wildlife advocate Kersti Muul to ask her. She ended up heading to the park and helping the fuzzy little critter.

The folks who originally texted explained this followed a youth-baseball game:

The West Seattle Baseball team Husky Deli Pintos were walking back and a group of kids and parents spotted the owl and were amazed seeing the baby and the mama owl fending off the crows trying to harass them. We probably watched it all for 10 minutes. Thanks for connecting us to Kersti; she went right down and got the owl! She knew right where the nest was. What a neat and sweet West Seattle story!

Kersti tells us she’s hoping the owlet can be returned to its nest quickly.

  • Kersti Muul May 8, 2024 (10:16 pm)
    This owlet is about 2 weeks or less from fledging. It is too young to be out of the nest. It fell straight down. Upon gross exam; it seems to be ok. Flapping wings, legs and talons are  strong, strong bite. It’s feisty and this is all good. It clamped down on my gloves and resisted capture.Parents were communicating to it, and it was making contact calls back (snapping beak).I believe there is at least one other hatchling in the nest. I will transport it in the morning, and typically the plan is to get it back in the nest as soon as possible (barring an injury that would require rehab). Often makeshift nests are made and placed near the nest if renesting is difficult. The nest is very high and will require climbing or a bucket truck. I have been in touch with city arborists with a head’s up. Will know more tomorrow.Last year this pair lost one of their babies to a fall. It was only a week old and succumbed to injuries.For now, this little one is warm, and safely tucked away in a crate with one of my owl stuffies, which seemed to calm it down.I will update when I can. Thank you so much to the finder for reporting, and Tracy for letting me know!

  • Ly May 8, 2024 (10:19 pm)
    It’s so cuuute. We heard a Barred Owl outside our window the other night. The most beautiful and haunting call. Thank you Kersti! 

  • Kersti Muul May 8, 2024 (10:29 pm)
