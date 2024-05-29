SEATTLE POLICE: Adrian Diaz out as chief, former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr taking over temporarily

After four years, and amid multiple lawsuits, Adrian Diaz is out as Seattle Police Chief, as citywide outlets had reported earlier. In making the official announcement a short time ago, Mayor Bruce Harrell said that Diaz will stay with SPD and work on “special projects,” but that he and Diaz had agreed that “with the amount of litigation” in progress, “the kind of culture change we want would be best served with him stepping aside.” Taking over the department as Interim Chief is Sue Rahr, who served as King County Sheriff from 2005 to 2012. “She is the right person at the right moment to lead SPD into the future,” Harrell said, adding that she’s “not a candidate for the permanent appointment” so they’re launching a “nationwide search” and he is “looking outside the department,” while also keeping the door open for internal candidates. The search also will include help from former SPD Chief Kathleen O’Toole, he said. Rahr said she wants the SPD ranks to know “we’re going to get through this” and asked them to be “brutally honest and open with me” regarding the challenges they’re facing. Harrell said some progress is being made against crime – the homicide rate is down 44 percent over last year, for example – and said that applications for police positions are up, “17 to 19 applications a day since (the contract approval), compared to 5 to 6 a day a year ago.” (Just yesterday, a City Council committee got a dismal report on hiring and staffing.) Any other command-staff changes? Harrell was asked. That’s “under discussion,” he replied.

Checking archives, we note that Rahr was a co-chair of the advisory group that recommended a slate of candidates for the chief position in 2018 that drew fire for not including then-acting chief Carmen Best (who eventually was reconsidered and then promoted). She resigned as sheriff in 2012 to lead the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, from which she retired in 2021.