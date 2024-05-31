Signs point to Vice President Kamala Harris visiting West Seattle on Saturday

Thanks for the tips! All signs point to Vice President Kamala Harris including a West Seattle stop when she visits the area Saturday.

First we got reader reports about a block of NO PARKING signs along 55th SW on Genesee Hill for unspecified “special events” on Saturday. This is a block east of a residence owned by the listed hosts of a reception for Vice President Harris, as published by the Northwest Progressive Institute. While out sleuthing this, we happened onto a group of State Patrol motorcycles in The Junction …

and followed them all the way to the listed fundraiser hosts’ neighborhood, where they were talking with neighbors.

What we don’t know yet is what time on Saturday the vice president is expected to visit; she’s in San Diego today. The airspace notice for Seattle is from 1:15 pm tomorrow to 8:30 pm tomorrow. As is standard with presidential/vice presidential visits, watch for short-term road closures.