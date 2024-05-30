FOLLOWUP: Here’s how Councilmember Saka’s survey about transportation-levy priorities turned out

As a City Council committee led by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka continues reviewing the proposed transportation-levy renewal/expansion, Saka has released results of his survey about levy priorities. We published the participation link back in early April. He told his email-newsletter list today that more than 1,800 people took the survey; here’s how that broke out geographically:

Here’s how he wrote about and showed the results:

Of the high-level survey responses, the categories of “Street Repaving” (including filling potholes!), “Bridge Maintenance and Repair” (not surprising given the extended closure of the West Seattle bridge!) and “Safe Crossings, More and Accessible Pedestrian Signals, Better Lighting, Safe Routes to Schools” tied for the top combined first, second, and third choices of respondents. I do understand that the categories of Personal Safety, Pedestrian Lighting at Stops, and, More Transit Routes & Stops, and New Sidewalks also ranked high and is strongly corroborated by the many qualitative comments. And while other categories may not have ranked as high, they will likely be included in the final proposed Transportation Levy package – all which will be ultimately for the voters to decide on this Fall’s ballot. The graph below shows the categorization of some of the major qualitative comments received. I read the many comments which, together with the quantitative survey results, will help inform my Office and guide my decisionmaking as we move forward together. Soon, I will be sharing my draft “Chair’s Amendment” to the Mayor’s proposed Transportation Levy renewal package and this information will be available on Council’s website.

In the meantime, Councilmember Saka notes that one public hearing and four other meetings – all of which also include public-comment periods – remain for levy consideration:

June 4, 9:30 AM | Committee Meeting June 4, 4:30 PM | Second Public Hearing June 18, 9:30 AM | Committee Meeting July 2, 9:30 AM | Committee Meeting July 9, 2:00 PM | Full Council Meeting – Final Adoption of Proposed Levy Package to go before Voters in November 2024 General Election

Agendas explain how to comment, and will appear on this page when posted.