THEATER: ‘Clyde’s’ opens at ArtsWest one week from tonight

The next production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) is just one week away:

(ArtsWest photo)

ArtsWest will produce “Clyde’s” by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined). This co-production with The Hansberry Project will be directed by Seattle theatre staple Valerie Curtis-Newton. The cast features Reginald Jackson, Deja Culver, Jacob Alcazar, Joe Moore, and Tracy Michelle Hughes playing the titular role. Clyde’s performs at ArtsWest from June 6 through June 30, 2024. Tickets are available online at artswest.org or by phone at 206-938.0963.

In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck stop cafe. As the shop’s mischievous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff work to see themselves as whole—to dream again—despite their pasts.

Through the lens of comedy and food, Nottage asks us to consider the long-term weight of the criminal justice system, the difficulties of reentry, and how we view second chances. Joe Moore, who plays Jason in the show, points to the fact that while we live in a country with “by far the biggest incarcerated population in the world,” there is “very little support” in the system for formerly incarcerated folks. This show calls us to “reflect on our own biases, and… open ourselves up to empath[y].” We hope you will join us.

ArtsWest will present Clyde’s, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.