REMINDER: Seattle Public Schools meeting Saturday morning at CSIHS to explain plan that’s expected to result in closures/consolidations

This holiday-shortened week seems to be going fast, so here’s a semi-early reminder about a major meeting Saturday morning (June 1) in West Seattle – it’s the third in a new series of Seattle Public Schools meetings at which district officials are supposed to explain the “well-resourced schools” plan, which could close up to 20 elementaries around the city. The first version of the meeting happened last night at Roosevelt High School; the Seattle Times report indicates it was somewhat contentious. The district is still not ready to present a list of which schools it wants to close/consolidate; that’s expected next month. But it wants families to understand the rationale. Saturday’s meeting is scheduled for 10:30 am-noon at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), with translation/interpretation available in ASL, Amharic, Cantonese, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese. This is the last in-person meeting in this round; the district also promises an online version at 6 pm June 4 (no link yet).